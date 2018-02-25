MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco Android One smartphone with wireless charging launched

HMD Global has unveiled a new flagship smartphone tonight ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018. An upgrade to its existing Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco is a power packed smartphone priced at €749 (Rs 60,000 approximately). Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available globally starting this April.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, as HMD Global puts it is the company’s “most beautiful smartphone to date”. Nokia 8 Sirocco flaunts a curved edge-to-edge 5.5-inch pOLED 2K display with a 3D Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone is available in black colour.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Also on offer is 128GB of onboard storage.

In the photography department, Nokia 8 Sirocco features a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The dual cameras are equipped with ZEISS lens, and supports 2X zoom.

Up front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and flash for selfies. As seen in Nokia 8, this smartphone also comes with bothie camera feature which uses the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The smartphone packs a 3,260mAh battery along with support for fast charging up to 50% in 30 minutes. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also supports wireless charging which is Qi compliant. It further comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the software front, Nokia 8 Sirocco runs on Android One based on Android Oreo. Google’s Android One platform offers a pure and stock Android experience and also promises security updates at the latest.

Nokia 8 Sirocco is equipped with 3 high performance microphones which are said to capture 24-bit audio in any kind of environment. It also records audio up to 132dB with Nokia spatial audio.