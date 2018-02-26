MWC 2018: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones and Xperia Ear Duo wireless headset launched

Sony on Monday launched two new smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact will be available globally starting April. Pricing details on the two devices are yet to be disclosed. Sony also launched Xperia Ear Duo wireless headset which will start shipping in spring 2018.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact don’t differ much in terms of specifications and features. The first obvious difference is the size of the two smartphones. Sony Xperia XZ2 features a 5.7-inch full HD+ HDR display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Xperia XZ2 Compact, on the other hand has a smaller 5-inch display with the same details.

Another differentiator is in the battery department. Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact is fueled by a 3,180mAh and 2,870mAh battery respectively. While Xperia XZ2 supports Qi wireless charging, the Compact model doesn’t. Both models however come with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

Rest of the specifications remains the same between the two smartphones.

Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact specifications

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor. This makes the Xperia XZ2 series 5G compliant as the processor supports Gigabit LTE connectivity.

In the photography department the smartphones sport a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera at the rare end. Its features include super slow motion video recording at 960 fps, and ISO for low-light photography and videography. This feature is also available on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 series.

In addition to this, the Xperia XZ2 series is also capable of 4K HDR movie recording. Up front, the devices house a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

More connectivity options on the devices include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and NFC. On the software front, Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact run on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphones also come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xperia XZ2 is available in ‘Liquid Black’, ‘Liquid Silver’, ‘Deep Green’ and ‘Ash Pink’ colours, while XZ2 Compact comes in black, white silver, ‘Moss Green’ and ‘Coral Pink’.

Sony Xperia Ear Duo (Sony)

Sony Xperia Ear Duo

Sony Xperia Ear Duo features ‘Dual Listening’ which allows users to listen to music and hear notifications at the same time. It also adjusts volume based on one’s surroundings using Sony’s Clear Phase audio technology. Sony Xperia Ear Duo also features ‘Daily Assist’ which will send information and alerts based on time, location and other activities. It comes in black and gold colours.