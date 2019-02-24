MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X foldable 5G phone to launch today: How to watch livestream

Taking on Samsung, Huawei will launch its foldable smartphone at MWC later today. Huawei’s foldable phone will also come with 5G support like the Galaxy Fold.

Huawei will unveil its latest product at the company’s “Connecting the future” event. Huawei’s MWC event is scheduled to begin at 14:00 CET in Barcelona, Spain. In India the event will begin at 6:30 pm IST. Interested users can catch the event live through this link. Huawei will also share updates on its social media pages.

Just a day before its launch, the promotional poster of Huawei’s foldable phone leaked. ‘Huawei Mate X’ folds in between to form a dual-screened phone. It also looks slimmer than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold when folded. The foldable phone opens up to a tablet with thin bezels surrounding the display. More details on the Huawei Mate X will be announced at the event.

Huawei also claims it is the “World’s fastest foldable 5G phone” in the leaked image. Huawei Mate X will be powered by the new Balong 5000 5G modem. The company also said its chipset will offer faster internet speeds than Qualcomm’s X50 modem. Huawei’s foldable phone will also support 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Under the hood, Huawei Mate X will run on in-house Kirin 980 chipset.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:55 IST