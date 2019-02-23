MWC 2019: Huawei ‘Mate X’ foldable phone leaks ahead of February 24 launch

After Samsung, Huawei will launch its foldable smartphone at its MWC event on February 24. Just a day before the official unveiling, Huawei’s foldable phone leaked straight from the launch venue.

The poster for the foldable phone called ‘Huawei Mate X’ first leaked on Chinese social media and later shared by SlashLeaks. The poster shows the foldable phone which folds in between to a bar form factor. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X becomes a dual screened phone when folded. It also appears to look slimmer than the Galaxy Fold.

The poster also carries the text, “World’s fastest foldable 5G phone” along with the images of the phone. Huawei had earlier confirmed that its foldable phone would come with 5G support powered by the new Balong 5000 chip. The company also claims its 5G modem will offer internet speeds faster than Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

Come with us to explore #ConnectingTheFuture LIVE from #MWC at 6:30 pm IST on 24th February. Are you ready to reveal the unprecedented? pic.twitter.com/DxRhY5YHFz — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) February 1, 2019

The 5G modem will also support 2G, 3G and 4G network. Under the hood, Huawei’s foldable phone will run on in-house Kirin 980 chipset. In comparison, Samsung’s foldable phone also supports 5G and runs on a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor. It comes with a large 7.3-inch display and a 4.6-inch cover display. The Galaxy Fold however carries a hefty price tag of $1,980.

More details on the Huawei Mate X will be announced at the event. Huawei’s pre-MWC event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST for Indian viewers.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 14:10 IST