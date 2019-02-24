 MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G support, Snapdragon 855 processor launched
LIVE BLOG

MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G support, Snapdragon 855 processor launched

Mobile World Congress 2019 Live: Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix 9, Mi Mix 5G and foldable phone at the mobile tech show in Barcelona. HMD Global and Microsoft will also launch their new products.

By Kul Bhushan | Feb 24, 2019 15:42 IST
highlights

Ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, top smartphone companies are set to unveil their latest smartphones today. Microsoft will also showcase a new version of its HoloLens mixed reality headset.

Xiaomi will be introducing a global version of its Mi 9 flagship smartphone. It will also showcase its first-ever 5G smartphone. Samsung and Oppo have already launched their 5G phones ahead of the MWC 2019.

Huawei is going to launch its Mate X smartphone and a bunch of new laptops. HMD Global has also scheduled an event later today. According to reports, the company will unveil its new flagship smartphone with new budget and mid-range smartphones.

Here are live updates.

3:42pm IST

Mi Mix 3 5G availability

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 with 5G will be available in European markets first.

3:39pm IST

Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 3 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Mi Mix 3 is also the company’s first 5G phone.

3:35pm IST

5G + AI

Qualcomm claims its 5G Snapdragon 855 chip will bring faster AI. The chip also features a faster gaming technology.

3:33pm IST

5G is here

Qualcomm says 5G will not only benefit smartphone users but also IoTs and cloud ecosystem.

3:31pm IST

Fast 5G adoption

Transition to 5G will be faster than 4G, says Qualcomm at Xiaomi’s event in Barcelona

3:28pm IST

Xiaomi bets big on 5G

Xiaomi says it’s going to focus on 5G in coming months. Xiaomi has teamed up with Qualcomm for 5G-based devices. Its Mi Mix 5G concept phone also uses Qualcomm’s Snapdraon 855 processor. Read more about Qualcomm’s latest 5G chip here.

3:24pm IST

Benefits of 5G

Xiang says 5G will bring three major benefits to consumers - 1. Speed 2. Low latency 3. Increased connectivity. Segments like AR and VR and gaming will also benefit from faster 5G.

3:22pm IST

Let’s talk about 5G

‘5G will become a reality this year’. Xiaomi says its future strategy is focused on AI and IoT. 5G will play a big role.

3:20pm IST

Google is not listening

Xiaomi’s smart products fail to respond to voice commands during the demonstration. Awkward silence as Xiang tries one more time.

3:16pm IST

Not just a phone company

Xiaomi says it’s not just a smartphone company. It offers a range of products under its ‘ecosystem’ which includes a few third-party sellers. Xiaomi claims to be no.1 smart TV brand in China.

3:13pm IST

Growing user base

Xiaomi says it has over 224,000,000 monthly MIUI active users around the world. Xiang also pointed out the successful foray in European markets.

3:12pm IST

‘Made it happen’

Wang Xiang, senior VP Xiaomi, thanks fans for supporting the company. Xiaomi hit $10 billion in revenue in just 4 years. Xiaomi is no. 4 in the world, he added.

3:11pm IST

Event begins

Xiaomi event begins. This is the first time Xiaomi will launch new products at the Mobile World Congress.

3:10pm IST

Mi 9 global variants

Xiaomi recently introduced its latest flagship phone, Mi 9, in China. At its MWC event today, Xiaomi will showcase the global variants of the smartphone. The latest flagship phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 48-megapixel camera. READ: 5 things you need to know about Xiaomi Mi 9

3:00pm IST

Watch Xiaomi foldable phone launch livestream

You can follow Xiaomi’s MWC 2019 event on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow its social media handles for the latest update.

2:50pm IST

Event to begin shortly

Xiaomi will soon unveil its latest flagship phones for global market. Highlight of the event is going to be its foldable phone.

2:40pm IST

5G

Xiaomi is set to join the 5G race with a new version of its Mi Mix smartphone. This version will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 5G modem. MWC Barcelona is expected to give the 5G technology much-needed push. READ: MWC Barcelona to showcase how 5G is going to be a game changer

2:30pm IST

Xiaomi foldable phone

Xiaomi President Lin Bin last month gave a preview of the company’s first-ever foldable phone. Xiaomi’s concept foldable phone folds outward from a tablet into a smartphone -- opposite to how Samsung Galaxy Fold works. Read more about Xiaomi’s foldable phone here.