MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G support, Snapdragon 855 processor launched

Ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, top smartphone companies are set to unveil their latest smartphones today. Microsoft will also showcase a new version of its HoloLens mixed reality headset.

Xiaomi will be introducing a global version of its Mi 9 flagship smartphone. It will also showcase its first-ever 5G smartphone. Samsung and Oppo have already launched their 5G phones ahead of the MWC 2019.

Huawei is going to launch its Mate X smartphone and a bunch of new laptops. HMD Global has also scheduled an event later today. According to reports, the company will unveil its new flagship smartphone with new budget and mid-range smartphones.

3:42pm IST Mi Mix 3 5G availability Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 with 5G will be available in European markets first.





3:39pm IST Mi Mix 3 5G Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 3 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Mi Mix 3 is also the company’s first 5G phone.





3:35pm IST 5G + AI Qualcomm claims its 5G Snapdragon 855 chip will bring faster AI. The chip also features a faster gaming technology.





3:33pm IST 5G is here Qualcomm says 5G will not only benefit smartphone users but also IoTs and cloud ecosystem. At the @Xiaomi event, Qualcomm President @cristianoamon is now on stage is talking #5G. #MakeItHappen #5GisHere pic.twitter.com/1s3abzwkHk — Qualcomm @ #MWC19 (@Qualcomm) February 24, 2019





3:31pm IST Fast 5G adoption Transition to 5G will be faster than 4G, says Qualcomm at Xiaomi’s event in Barcelona





3:28pm IST Xiaomi bets big on 5G Xiaomi says it’s going to focus on 5G in coming months. Xiaomi has teamed up with Qualcomm for 5G-based devices. Its Mi Mix 5G concept phone also uses Qualcomm’s Snapdraon 855 processor. Read more about Qualcomm’s latest 5G chip here.





3:24pm IST Benefits of 5G Xiang says 5G will bring three major benefits to consumers - 1. Speed 2. Low latency 3. Increased connectivity. Segments like AR and VR and gaming will also benefit from faster 5G.





3:22pm IST Let’s talk about 5G ‘5G will become a reality this year’. Xiaomi says its future strategy is focused on AI and IoT. 5G will play a big role.





3:20pm IST Google is not listening Xiaomi’s smart products fail to respond to voice commands during the demonstration. Awkward silence as Xiang tries one more time.





3:16pm IST Not just a phone company Xiaomi says it’s not just a smartphone company. It offers a range of products under its ‘ecosystem’ which includes a few third-party sellers. Xiaomi claims to be no.1 smart TV brand in China.





3:13pm IST Growing user base Xiaomi says it has over 224,000,000 monthly MIUI active users around the world. Xiang also pointed out the successful foray in European markets.





3:12pm IST ‘Made it happen’ Wang Xiang, senior VP Xiaomi, thanks fans for supporting the company. Xiaomi hit $10 billion in revenue in just 4 years. Xiaomi is no. 4 in the world, he added.





3:11pm IST Event begins Xiaomi event begins. This is the first time Xiaomi will launch new products at the Mobile World Congress.





3:10pm IST Mi 9 global variants Xiaomi recently introduced its latest flagship phone, Mi 9, in China. At its MWC event today, Xiaomi will showcase the global variants of the smartphone. The latest flagship phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 48-megapixel camera. READ: 5 things you need to know about Xiaomi Mi 9





3:00pm IST Watch Xiaomi foldable phone launch livestream You can follow Xiaomi’s MWC 2019 event on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow its social media handles for the latest update.





2:50pm IST Event to begin shortly Xiaomi will soon unveil its latest flagship phones for global market. Highlight of the event is going to be its foldable phone.



