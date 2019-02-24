MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G support, Snapdragon 855 processor launched
Mobile World Congress 2019 Live: Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix 9, Mi Mix 5G and foldable phone at the mobile tech show in Barcelona. HMD Global and Microsoft will also launch their new products.
3:42pm IST
Mi Mix 3 5G availability
3:39pm IST
Mi Mix 3 5G
3:35pm IST
5G + AI
3:33pm IST
5G is here
3:31pm IST
Fast 5G adoption
3:28pm IST
Xiaomi bets big on 5G
3:24pm IST
Benefits of 5G
3:22pm IST
Let’s talk about 5G
3:20pm IST
Google is not listening
3:16pm IST
Not just a phone company
3:13pm IST
Growing user base
3:12pm IST
‘Made it happen’
3:11pm IST
Event begins
3:10pm IST
Mi 9 global variants
3:00pm IST
Watch Xiaomi foldable phone launch livestream
2:50pm IST
Event to begin shortly
2:40pm IST
5G
2:30pm IST
Xiaomi foldable phone
Ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, top smartphone companies are set to unveil their latest smartphones today. Microsoft will also showcase a new version of its HoloLens mixed reality headset.
Xiaomi will be introducing a global version of its Mi 9 flagship smartphone. It will also showcase its first-ever 5G smartphone. Samsung and Oppo have already launched their 5G phones ahead of the MWC 2019.
Huawei is going to launch its Mate X smartphone and a bunch of new laptops. HMD Global has also scheduled an event later today. According to reports, the company will unveil its new flagship smartphone with new budget and mid-range smartphones.
Here are live updates.
Mi Mix 3 5G availability
Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 with 5G will be available in European markets first.
Mi Mix 3 5G
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 3 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Mi Mix 3 is also the company’s first 5G phone.
5G + AI
Qualcomm claims its 5G Snapdragon 855 chip will bring faster AI. The chip also features a faster gaming technology.
5G is here
Qualcomm says 5G will not only benefit smartphone users but also IoTs and cloud ecosystem.
At the @Xiaomi event, Qualcomm President @cristianoamon is now on stage is talking #5G. #MakeItHappen #5GisHere pic.twitter.com/1s3abzwkHk— Qualcomm @ #MWC19 (@Qualcomm) February 24, 2019
Fast 5G adoption
Transition to 5G will be faster than 4G, says Qualcomm at Xiaomi’s event in Barcelona
Xiaomi bets big on 5G
Xiaomi says it’s going to focus on 5G in coming months. Xiaomi has teamed up with Qualcomm for 5G-based devices. Its Mi Mix 5G concept phone also uses Qualcomm’s Snapdraon 855 processor. Read more about Qualcomm’s latest 5G chip here.
Benefits of 5G
Xiang says 5G will bring three major benefits to consumers - 1. Speed 2. Low latency 3. Increased connectivity. Segments like AR and VR and gaming will also benefit from faster 5G.
Let’s talk about 5G
‘5G will become a reality this year’. Xiaomi says its future strategy is focused on AI and IoT. 5G will play a big role.
Google is not listening
Xiaomi’s smart products fail to respond to voice commands during the demonstration. Awkward silence as Xiang tries one more time.
Not just a phone company
Xiaomi says it’s not just a smartphone company. It offers a range of products under its ‘ecosystem’ which includes a few third-party sellers. Xiaomi claims to be no.1 smart TV brand in China.
Growing user base
Xiaomi says it has over 224,000,000 monthly MIUI active users around the world. Xiang also pointed out the successful foray in European markets.
‘Made it happen’
Wang Xiang, senior VP Xiaomi, thanks fans for supporting the company. Xiaomi hit $10 billion in revenue in just 4 years. Xiaomi is no. 4 in the world, he added.
Event begins
Xiaomi event begins. This is the first time Xiaomi will launch new products at the Mobile World Congress.
Mi 9 global variants
Xiaomi recently introduced its latest flagship phone, Mi 9, in China. At its MWC event today, Xiaomi will showcase the global variants of the smartphone. The latest flagship phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 48-megapixel camera. READ: 5 things you need to know about Xiaomi Mi 9
Watch Xiaomi foldable phone launch livestream
You can follow Xiaomi’s MWC 2019 event on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow its social media handles for the latest update.
Event to begin shortly
Xiaomi will soon unveil its latest flagship phones for global market. Highlight of the event is going to be its foldable phone.
5G
Xiaomi is set to join the 5G race with a new version of its Mi Mix smartphone. This version will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 5G modem. MWC Barcelona is expected to give the 5G technology much-needed push. READ: MWC Barcelona to showcase how 5G is going to be a game changer
Xiaomi foldable phone
Xiaomi President Lin Bin last month gave a preview of the company’s first-ever foldable phone. Xiaomi’s concept foldable phone folds outward from a tablet into a smartphone -- opposite to how Samsung Galaxy Fold works. Read more about Xiaomi’s foldable phone here.