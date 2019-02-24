Nokia 9 PureView with 5 rear cameras launched at MWC: Price, specifications, features

HMD Global on Sunday launched five new Nokia smartphones. The new Nokia phones cater to each price segment, ranging from the feature phone category to premium flagship.

HMD Global’s latest portfolio of Nokia phones includes Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9 PureView.

The highlight of HMD Global’s MWC event is undoubtedly the new Nokia 9 smartphone which sports five rear cameras. Nokia 9 is priced at $699 (Rs 50,000 approx), and will start shipping a week later.

Nokia 9 PureView features five ZEISS certified lenses. The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 looks like a constellation in terms of its design. The penta-camera module comprises five 12-megapixel cameras with three monochromatic lenses (f/1.8) and two RGB lenses (f/1.8). Each lens can be controlled individually and comes with HDR support. For selfies there’s a 20-megapixel front camera.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 9 features a 5.99-inch pOLED QHD display with HDR 10 support. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, Qi wireless charging, and is IP67 certified. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie (Android One) out-of-the-box.

Nokia 210 feature phone: Price, specifications

Nokia 210 feature phone comes with internet support and Opera Mini browser built-in. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a rear VGA camera. Nokia 210 offers dual SIM support, FM Radio and packs a 1,020mAh removable battery. It is also equipped with ‘Mobile Store’ and features the classic snake game.

Nokia 210 is priced at $35 (Rs 2,500 approx) and it will be available starting mid-March. The feature phone comes in three colour options of white, black and red.

Nokia 1 Plus Android Go: Price, specifications

Nokia 1 Plus succeeds the older Nokia 1 with a refreshed design and features. Nokia 1 Plus has a textured back and comes without the rounded edges like the Nokia 1. The smartphone features a 5.41-inch FWVGA+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It comes with 1GB of RAM and two storage options of 8GB or 16GB.

Under the hood, Nokia 1 Plus runs on MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor. In the camera department, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera. Nokia 1 Plus runs on the latest Android 9 Pie Go, and packs a 2,500mAh battery. Nokia 1 Plus carries a price tag of $99.

Nokia 3.2: Price, specifications

Nokia 3.2 features a new notch design for Nokia which the company calls ‘selfie notch’. It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 429 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a single 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 3.2 will retail at $139 (Rs 10,000 approx).

Nokia 4.2: Price, specifications

Nokia 4.2 is a new addition to HMD Global’s kitty and also comes in a new ‘Sand Pink’ colour in addition to black. The smartphone has a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it runs Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes in two storage variants of 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB. Nokia 4.2 has dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery. It also comes with AI face unlock, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Its power button also doubles as an LED indicator for notifications. Nokia 4.2’s fingerprint sensor is integrated for NFC payments but only in select markets. Nokia 4.2 will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

