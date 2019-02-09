 MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with penta-camera live image leaks ahead of February 24 launch
MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with penta-camera live image leaks ahead of February 24 launch

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature five rear cameras placed in a circular design. The smartphone could debut at HMD Global’s MWC event on February 24.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2019 16:12 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
mwc 2019,nokia 9,nokia 9 pureview
Nokia 9 PureView will have seven circular slots in total with five for camera sensors.(HT Photo)

HMD Global will host its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on February 24. The company is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone which could feature a penta-camera setup.

Ahead of the rumoured launch, a live image of what is supposed to be the Nokia 9 PureView has shown up online via NPU. Nokia 9 PureView is seen with five cameras placed in a circle. In total, there are seven circular slots with one for the fingerprint sensor and LED flash. The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView looks like a cosmic designed setup. The front look of the Nokia 9 PureView shows no notch display with bezels on top and bottom.

Nokia 9 with PureView branding is expected to feature impressive camera technology. Nokia 808 was the first PureView smartphone featuring a 41-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens. HMD Global acquired PureView trademark last August, and will most likely debut it with the Nokia 9.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

In terms of specifications Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature a 6-inch Quad HD display with HDR 10 support. The smartphone will most likely launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In addition to the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global could launch more phones. Some of these include Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2.1. At MWC 2018 HMD Global launched the Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:41 IST

