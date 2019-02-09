MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with penta-camera live image leaks ahead of February 24 launch

HMD Global will host its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on February 24. The company is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone which could feature a penta-camera setup.

Ahead of the rumoured launch, a live image of what is supposed to be the Nokia 9 PureView has shown up online via NPU. Nokia 9 PureView is seen with five cameras placed in a circle. In total, there are seven circular slots with one for the fingerprint sensor and LED flash. The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView looks like a cosmic designed setup. The front look of the Nokia 9 PureView shows no notch display with bezels on top and bottom.

Nokia 9 with PureView branding is expected to feature impressive camera technology. Nokia 808 was the first PureView smartphone featuring a 41-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens. HMD Global acquired PureView trademark last August, and will most likely debut it with the Nokia 9.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

In terms of specifications Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature a 6-inch Quad HD display with HDR 10 support. The smartphone will most likely launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In addition to the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global could launch more phones. Some of these include Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2.1. At MWC 2018 HMD Global launched the Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

