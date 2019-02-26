MWC 2019: Nubia unveils smartwatch-smartphone hybrid with flexible OLED screen

Chinese handset manufacturer Nubia is turning heads with its smartwatch “Alpha”, that features a panoramic, four-inch, wrap-around screen and functions a lot like a smartphone, at the ongoing MWC 2019 here.

“Nubia has innovated the largest wearable flexible screen in the industry, up to 230% larger than the standard wearable displays,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Being recognised as a wearable phone, the device comes with an all-new custom-made wearable OS that supports air gestures, voice commands and multi-touch control.

“With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and eSIM technologies, the device allows you to send texts, make calls, and access the internet. We’ve also equipped the alpha with a 5MP camera with clever user interface (UI) shortcuts,” the company added.

Nubia Alpha specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, “Alpha” hosts 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage and a 500mAh battery. Other basic smartwatch features like activity, heart-rate, exercise and sleep tracking come in-built.

Nubia launched Alpha alongside its first 5G-enabled smartphone, “Nubia Mini 5G”, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a SDX50 5G modem, “Nubia X” with full-sized, full-featured touchscreens on both sides of the device and gaming phone “Red Magic Mars” that won the “Best of Consumer Electronics Show (CES)” awards in Las Vegas last year.

The first version of Nubia’s wearable smartphone will be its black Bluetooth variant, which would be made available in Europe and North America starting in April with an average global price of 449 euros (around $510), The Verge reported.

