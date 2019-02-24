MWC 2019: Oppo takes on DSLRs with its 10X ‘lossless’ zoom camera tech for phones

Oppo’s new camera technology is going to give DSLRs, at least entry-level ones, a run for their money.

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Oppo unveiled a 10X ‘lossless’ zoom camera technology. As the name suggests, users can zoom up to 10x without losing the quality, similar to how optical zoom in a few smartphones and DSLRs work.

The catch, however, is that modern smartphones haven’t crossed the threshold of 5x zoom. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ offers up to 4.3x zoom. Oppo aims to disrupt the smartphone camera technology with its new lossless zoom feature.

Interestingly enough, Oppo had showcased a 5x lossless zoom at the MWC 2017 edition. Unlike the previous tech, which mostly stayed a concept, Oppo is quite serious about the commercial aspect of its new lossless camera technology. The company has announced it will launch its first phone with its new camera tech in the second quarter of this year.

Under the hood, Oppo’s lossless zoom is quite similar to the older 5x zoom but with a few minor changes and upgrades. The setup includes a periscope design with a prism which beams the light at 90-degrees. The setup also includes optical image stabilisation via prism and a 48-megapixel camera with OIS. The camera module also features three sensors including an ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens.

