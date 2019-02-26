MWC 2019: Qualcomm pushes for 5G phone-powered VR, AR headsets

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, chipmaker Qualcomm underlined its vision for the future with 5G network capabilities.

The company announced its plans for a platform that will push for phone-powered VR and AR headsets.

Qualcomm announced its plans for VR and AR (collectively called XR) platform where it will create an XR-optimised certification program for phones using its Snapdragon 855 processors, indicating their compatibility with any headset in that ecosystem, The Verge reported.

Currently, Acer OJO VR headset and Nreal Light mixed reality glasses are officially supported under the program and more are expected to appear this year.

Qualcomm is also using an existing accelerator program to promote the development of XR headsets. 5G is expected to benefit not only mobile networks but also VR and AR with the increased bandwidth.

The chipmaker is promising that 5G networks will allow wearers to stream higher-quality media through the headsets making the experience even better.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 18:04 IST