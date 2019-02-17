MWC 2019: Move over Samsung Galaxy S10, here are top new smartphones to watch out for

Samsung will demonstrate its latest flagship phones, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which kicks off on February 25 in Barcelona. Samsung will also introduce its first commercial foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy F. While the Korean giant is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year, rivals are too prepping for some new and interesting products.

From HMD Global to Xiaomi, a range of top smartphone companies are going to be present at the MWC 2019. Just like Samsung, these companies also have something interesting up their sleeves. Let’s take a look at who’s launching what at the mobile tech show.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus TV

OnePlus is holding a close-door meeting ahead of the Mobile World Congress to showcase its latest product/products. Rumours are OnePlus will unveil its first 5G handset at the conference. The smartphone is expected to be a 5G version of its current flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. Some reports, however, have also indicated at the launch of OnePlus 7.

Apart from a 5G handset, OnePlus is expected to unveil its first smart TV at the conference, dubbed as OnePlus TV. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last year had confirmed plans to enter the smart TV space. He also promised to deliver a smart TV that will feature “premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience.”

“It is a natural extension for OnePlus to address gaps in the television industry, which it tackled in the smartphone market - balancing high-quality hardware with the latest in technology, developing a seamless user experience, and crafting hardware that is minimalistic and timeliness in design,” the company had said.

Xiaomi Foldable Phone, Mi 9

Xiaomi is going to join the foldable phone race as well. Xiaomi President Lin Bin last year posted a video of a foldable device that opens like a book. Called Xiaomi Dual Flex aka Mi Flex, Xiaomi’s new foldable phone runs on MIUI. The phone, however, will be shown as a concept device. This essentially means Xiaomi fans will have to wait little longer for the launch a commercial foldable phone.

Mi 9, Xiaomi’s new flagship phone, will debut at the MWC 2019. The smartphone will be the company’s first Snapdragon 855 processor-powered phone. Expected features of the phone include triple rear cameras, 5G support, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 6.4-inch display.

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch a 5G version of its Mi Mix smartphone. The company is unlikely to update the specifications of the phone apart from new mobile connectivity options.

Xiaomi joins the foldable phone race (Xiaomi/Weibo)

LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ

LG will be introducing its new flagship phones LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ at the conference. The ThinQ suffix refers to the company’s Artificial Intelligence algorithms which have been part of its recent phones. The flagship phone G8 ThinQ is set to come with Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, dual rear and front cameras, 5G, and 6.1-inch display.

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global will unveil its latest smartphone, Nokia 9 PureView, at the mobile tech show. The PureView branding will bring improved camera sensors. HMD Global had recently acquired PureView trademark. The highlight of Nokia 9 PureView is the five rear camera setup, making it the world’s first phone to feature such camera module.

The smartphone is expected to come with 6-inch Quad HD display with HDR 10 support. It will run the latest Android 9 Pie and use Qualcomm’s latest chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

