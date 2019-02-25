Sony Xperia 1, the world’s first phone with OLED 4K display launched: Specifications, features

Sony on Monday launched a new flagship smartphone, Xperia 1, touted as the world’s first phone to offer 4K OLED display. The smartphone comes with unique 21:9 aspect ratio.

Sony Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch display and supports BT2020 mode for high dynamic range screen. The company said Netflix will also add support for BT2020 mode. For audio, Sony Xperia 1 has Dolby Atmos.

Sony Xperia X1 features a triple-rear camera setup. This includes three 12-megapixel sensors. The setup also features an ultra-wide angle lens and telephoto lens. Xperia 1 also comes with an eye auto focus technology which allows the phone to capture sharper portrait shots.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The smartphone supports up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It’s powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

Expand your horizon with an extraordinary 21:9 Wide display*. Discover a new dawn of smartphone: #Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3. #SonyMWC https://t.co/DqSROlIjmD pic.twitter.com/MbcilBHg3C — Sony Xperia (@sonyxperia) February 25, 2019

Other key features of the phone include IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The two sides of the Xperia 1 are protected by Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Sony Xperia 1 will be hit the shelves later this year. The price of the phone hasn’t been announced yet.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 13:17 IST