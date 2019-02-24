MWC 2019: Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, Mi 9 global variant launched, price, specifications, and more

Joining Samsung and Oppo, Xiaomi also launched its first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. Instead of launching a new phone, Xiaomi has introduced a 5G variant of the Mi MIX 3 announced last October.

Xiaomi Mi MIX3 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with X50 modem. Xiaomi claims its 5G smartphone will be theoretically capable of downloading a 15-minute video sized 256MB in just 1 second.

In terms of specifications, Mi MIX 3 5G comes with the same set of features and design as the flagship device. Mi MIX 3 5G will be available in two colour options of ‘Onyx Black’ and ‘Sapphire Blue’

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

Xiaomi had launched the Mi MIX 3 smartphone in China last October. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. In terms of storage, Mi MIX 3 comes in four variants of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 10GB+256GB.

In the photography department, Mi MIX 3 sports dual pop-up selfie cameras of 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the rear, the smartphone offers dual-camera setup as well with 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lens.

On the software front, it runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Mi MIX 3 include dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. It packs a 3,200mAh battery along with fast charging and wireless charging. Mi MIX 3 has a rear fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 price

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G starts at 599 Euros (Rs 48,000 approx.) Xiaomi Mi will be available starting in May across Mi retail stores and online channels.

In comparison, Mi MIX 3 is available in China at 3,299 Yuan (Rs 35,000 approx.)

Xiaomi Mi 9 global variant

In addition to its first 5G phone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 9 flagship phone in China. There are three smartphones in the Mi 9 series including the affordable Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. In Europe, Xiaomi has launched only the classic Mi 9.

In terms of specifications, Mi 9 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with X50 modem. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and packs triple rear cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is priced at 499 Euors for the 6GB+64GB variant. Mi 9 6GB+128GB variant will retail at 499 Euros. Pre-orders for the Mi 9 start in Spain, Italy and France today. The smartphone will be available in three colour options of ‘Ocean Blue’, ‘Lavender Violet’, and Piano Black’.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 15:54 IST