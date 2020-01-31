MWC 2020: HMD Global announces Feb 23 event, Nokia 8.2 and more expected

tech

Jan 31, 2020

HMD Global today announced its MWC event which will take place on February 23. HMD Global is expected to launch new Nokia smartphone at its MWC event. The company has made it an annual affair to unveil a slew of Nokia phones at the Mobile World Congress.

This year, HMD Global is expected to launch as many as three phones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. As for its nostalgic comeback, the company could launch the Nokia Original series. But reports suggest this might not take place at MWC 2020. The other three Nokia phones have been leaked recently with their key specs and expected pricing as well.

Nokia 8.2 is touted to be one of the cheapest 5G phones if launched. Nokia 8.2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset which comes with a built-in 5G chip. The smartphone could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Camera details of the Nokia 8.2 have also leaked suggesting a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

More details on the Nokia 8.2 include a 3,500mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nokia 8.2 5G could carry a price tag of EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx) in the European market.

Nokia 5.2 would be a budget smartphone with an expected pricing of EUR 169 which translates to roughly Rs 13,200. Its expected specifications include a 6.2-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone could come in two storage variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. For photography, Nokia 5.2 is rumoured to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera and dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor.

Nokia 1.3 will be HMD Global’s entry-level offering. The smartphone is said to be priced at EUR 79 (Rs 6,200). It could come with a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. Nokia 1.3 is also said to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.