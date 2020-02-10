MWC 2020 organisers deploy stringent measures to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

tech

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is scheduled to take place in Barcelona between February 24 and February 27. Ahead of the upcoming tech fest, a number of companies, including LG, ZTE, Amazon, Nvidia and Ericsson, have decided to pull off the event owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the word is that the GSMA, the organisation hosts the event every year, has implemented fairly stringent measures for the safety of the attendees.

“In addition to all of the health and safety measures put in place, the Spanish health authorities, Host City Partners, other relevant agencies and the GSMA are collaborating. The GSMA is seeking to reassure attendees and exhibitors that their health and safety are our paramount concern,” GSMA wrote in a blog post announcing its plans.

As a part of its preventive measures, GSMA has banned all travellers from China’s Hubei province from attending the event. The organisation has also asked all travellers who have been to China to demonstrate proof that they have been outside China for 14 days prior to the event. Travellers can show passport stamps and health certificates for the same.

GSMA is temperature screening attendees and it is asking them to self-certify that “they have not been in contact with anyone infected.”

In addition to this, the organisation has also deployed strong cleanliness and sanitisation measures at the event location. The organisation is also asking the attendees to adopt a ‘no-handshake policy’ for communication at the event.