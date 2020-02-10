e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / MWC 2020: Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone to launch soon

MWC 2020: Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone to launch soon

The teaser image shows that the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera and the display will be curved towards the edges.

tech Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Realme X50
Realme X50(Realme)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Monday confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship ‘X50 Pro 5G’ will be launched on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

According to GizmoChina, the teaser image shows that the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera and the display will be curved towards the edges.

Also read: Realme to take on Xiaomi again, this time with TVs

Recently, the company’s CMO Xu Qi Chase had confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with model number RMX2071 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this year.

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device will come with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

top news
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech