e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Narendra Modi’s the most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes second

Narendra Modi’s the most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes second

With around 45 million likes on his personal page, Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular world leader on Facebook, while Donald Trump dominates the rankings for the most interactions

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
With around 45 million likes on his personal page, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular world leader on Facebook, while US President Donald Trump dominates the rankings for the most interaction
With around 45 million likes on his personal page, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular world leader on Facebook, while US President Donald Trump dominates the rankings for the most interaction(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
         

With around 45 million likes on his personal page, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular world leader on Facebook, while US President Donald Trump dominates the rankings for the most interactions even as leaders across the world grow their audience on the social networking platform amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a study said on Thursday.

Trump is the second most popular world leader on Facebook, with around 27 million likes and Jordan’s Queen Rania is in third position with 16.8 million likes, according to in the latest 2020 “World Leaders on Facebook” rankings by leading global communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn &amp; Wolfe).

Ahead of his India visit in February this year, Trump bragged about being No. 1 on Facebook.

“Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!,” he said in a tweet.

Although Trump is the second most popular world leader on Facebook, the new study found that the US President dominates the rankings for the most interactions with 309 million comments, likes and shares on his Facebook page over the past 12 months, ahead of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro with 205 million interactions.

Modi is in third place with a total of 84 million interactions over the past 12 months, the research revealed.

For the first time the study, now in its fourth year, has incorporated the true reach per post for each of the Facebook pages of world leaders defined as a prediction of the number of real views an influencer gets per post rather than the volume of followers alone.

Modi reaches on average 1.7 million of his fans which represents only 3.8 per cent of his Facebook community. Brazil’s President reaches on average 956,000 of his 10 million fans and Trump reaches 877,000 fans, said the study.

During the month of March, the 721 pages of world leaders analysed in the study, part of the Twiplomacy series, added 13 million new page likes, a 3.7 per cent increase, which is almost half of the growth these pages enjoyed overall over the past 12 months.

Notably, the pages of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and those of the governments of Austria, Estonia and Italy more than doubled their page likes in March 2020 alone.

top news
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 21,700; 686 dead
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 21,700; 686 dead
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech