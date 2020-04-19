Narzo series: Realme to revisit decision on launching new phone series tomorrow

tech

Realme on Sunday said it will announce its decision on launching the Narzo smartphone series tomorrow.

Realme had earlier announced that it will launch Realme Narzo smartphone series on April 21. The smartphone series features Narzo 10 and Narzo 10 A.

The company, however, will have to revisit the decision as the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the supply of non-essential items by ecommerce companies will not be resumed during the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown.

“Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during Lockdown 2 to fight COVID,” said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here’s the full Realme statement:

“We have noticed the update shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. They have mentioned about the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during the lockdown.

realme was planning to start online sales of its smartphones from April 20 and launch its Narzo series on April 21 through e-commerce platforms.

But bearing in mind the current order from MHA, we are evaluating the situation and decision about the launch of the much-awaited Narzo series and online sales of our other smartphones will be made by tomorrow. On principle aligned, people’s health comes first at realme and we will follow the Government directives issued in best interests of the people.”

Separately, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain said the company is studying the latest directive by the MHA. Xiaomi like other e-commerce platforms had begun accepting smartphone orders in the wake of eased restrictions on the e-commerce companies.