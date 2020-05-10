e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Nasscom develops end-to-end COVID-19 platform for Telangana

Nasscom develops end-to-end COVID-19 platform for Telangana

As part of the platform, NASSCOM Taskforce has developed a COVID-19 India ‘Vulnerability Map’, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the Pandemic, across regions and states in the country.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 17:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
New Delhi
NASSCOM Task Force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and track align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.
NASSCOM Task Force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and track align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.(Nasscom)
         

IT industrys apex body Nasscom on Sunday said it has delivered an end-to-end COVID-19 platform to the Telangana government that brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, across 30 plus government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of data points.

Working closely with the state government, the platform developed by NASSCOM’s Task Force with its various technology-led models, will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery and will help them in making an informed decision in managing lockdown and phased release across the state.

According to Nasscom, the IT industry has time and again show its commitment to helping India and even more so through these exceptional times, by assembling the greatest tech minds in the country to collaborate and develop solutions.

“India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for the post-lockdown world and we are glad that NASSCOM taskforce has collaborated with Government of Telangana and prepared an end to end COVID platform to manage the crisis,” KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Telangana, said in a statement.

As part of the platform, NASSCOM Taskforce has developed a COVID-19 India ‘Vulnerability Map’, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the Pandemic, across regions and states in the country.

The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens.

The external citizen-facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

In addition to the above tech solutions, NASSCOM Task Force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and track align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In