Nasscom task force creates an end-to-end Covid-19 platform for Telangana

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:06 IST

National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has developed an end-to-end Covid-19 platform for the government of Telangana. Created by the Nasscom task force, this platform brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, across more than 30 government and public datasets with thousands of data points.

“Working closely with the Government of Telangana, the platform, with its various technology led models will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery and will help them in taking informed decision in managing lockdown and phased release across the state,” Nasscom explained in its statement.

As a part of the platform, the Nasscom task force has developed a Covid-19 India Vulnerability Map which will provide real time streaming of data about the pandemic, across regions and states in the country.

The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens. The external citizen facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

In addition to the above tech solutions, Nasscom task force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and track align the same with the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

Nasscom’s special task force was put together to create a single directory of people and companies working on utilising data and technology for Covid-19 management, which will be accessible to anyone who may need it. Spearheaded by Nivruti Rai, the task force consists of more than 30-35 members from companies including Intel, TCS, Accenture, Wipro, SAP, AWS, Tech Mahindra and others.