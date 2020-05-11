e-paper
Home / Tech / National Technology Day: Here are 5 things you should know about it

National Technology Day: Here are 5 things you should know about it

National Technology Day was first observed on May 11, 1999 to commemorate the achievements of Indian scientists and engineers.

tech Updated: May 11, 2020 10:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
The term National Technology Day was coined by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
India is observing its 29th National Technology Day today. The day, which was first observed on May 11, 1999, aims to commemorate the scientific and technological achievements of Indian scientists and engineers.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to salute all the scientists for their achievements. “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for conducting the Pokhran nuclear test and pioneering this day.

So, here are five things you should know about the National Technology Day:

1. May 11 is also the day when India conducted its first successful test in Pokhran. On May 11, 1998, India successfully fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at an Army test range in Rajasthan’s Pokhran. Two days later, the country conducted two more nuclear tests as a part of the same operation, following which India joined the elite club of nuclear power nations.

2. The day also marks the flight of indigenously developed Hansa-3. It was developed jointly by National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) lab.

3. On the same day, that is, May 11, 1988, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) completed the final test fire of the surface-to-air Trishul missile.

4. Former Indian PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee coined this term to celebrate the contributions made by Indian scientists.

5. Every year since 1999, the Technology Development Board (TBD) celebrates this day by awarding individuals for their scientific contributions to India.

