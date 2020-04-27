e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Naukri.com to promote profiles of jobseekers who lost jobs due to Covid-19

Naukri.com to promote profiles of jobseekers who lost jobs due to Covid-19

The initiative aims to facilitate hiring and career progression, to help recruiters and job seekers in these uncertain times, the company said in a statement.

tech Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
There will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.
There will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.(Twitter/Naukri)
         

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to haunt companies and job seekers in India, job portal Naukri.com on Monday launched the ‘Step-Up’ initiative that will highlight profiles of those who have recently been laid off or are available to join immediately.

The initiative aims to facilitate hiring and career progression, to help recruiters and job seekers in these uncertain times, the company said in a statement.

“For recruiters, our very first offering is the free bouquet of hiring services to recruiters in critical industries like medical, healthcare, pharma and telecom as we stand with them in these tough times. There are many more offerings in the pipeline,” Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said in a statement.

“On the jobseeker front, we are prioritizing access and discovery of recently ‘laid off and immediately available to join’ jobseekers by the recruiters,” Goyal added.

There will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.

Naukri.com has also curated some useful content around work from home (WFH) productivity, job search, upskilling courses etc. to help jobseekers navigate these times.

“Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, Hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.,” Goyal said.

top news
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
Recovered from Covid-19, PM Boris Johnson says risk of second spike
Recovered from Covid-19, PM Boris Johnson says risk of second spike
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech