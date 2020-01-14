‘Nearby Share’ could be Google’s answer to Apple’s popular AirDrop

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:45 IST

Google is reportedly working on an Air Drop-like feature for Android devices. Dubbed as Nearby Share, the feature will make it easier to share files with nearby devices wirelessly. Google’s upcoming Nearby Share is likely the successor to the old Android Beam.

According to XDA Developers, Google Nearby Share, earlier dubbed as Fast Share, uses Bluetooth connection to pair the two devices. After the two devices are paired, Nearby Share uses Wi-Fi to share the content. The application will be a big upgrade over Android Beam which solely depended on Bluetooth for transfer.

Google’s Nearby Share is also set to fill a big gap for Android users who have so far relied on third-party apps like Shareit for faster wireless transfer.

ALSO READ: Apple explains why users think iPhone 11 Pro collects and shares location data

Earlier this month, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo joined hands to bring a new wireless file transfer system. The initiative, part of a Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, will allow faster wireless transfer between devices by the three companies. Just like the rumoured Nearby Share, the new file transfer system uses Bluetooth Low Energy to pair devices and then uses the onboard Wi-Fi chips to share the content.

That said, Google has been reinventing its top applications to match Apple’s. For instance, it recently launched an RCS-based Android Messages application to take on Apple’s iMessage.