Need a ride on Election Day?Rapido is offering free rides to Delhi voters

Voters can use “Code IVOTE” on the app to avail the offer and it is valid from 7 am to 6 pm on the February 8 in the city.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Bike taxi booking app Rapido on Thursday claimed it would offer free rides to all the voters here on February 8.
Bike taxi booking app Rapido on Thursday claimed it would offer free rides to all the voters here on February 8.(YouTube)
         

Bike taxi booking app Rapido on Thursday claimed it would offer free rides to all the voters here on February 8.

The company also claimed it will waive 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to 3 km to the election booth anywhere in Delhi.

“We see elections as a key part of our democracy and constitution and would like to do our bit for the society. To eliminate transportation barriers as a reason to not vote, we are offering 100 per cent waivers to voters in Delhi on Rapido App on election day,” Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said in a statement.

According to the Bengaluru-headquartered company, push notification will be sent to all the users in Delhi.

Voters can use “Code IVOTE” on the app to avail the offer and it is valid from 7 am to 6 pm on the February 8 in the city.

Now operational in around 100 cities, Rapido launched its services in Delhi in November 2019 and since has seen one lakh rides on the platform.

