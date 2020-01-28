e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Need direct support from Google? Use the AndroidHelp hashtag on Twitter

Need direct support from Google? Use the AndroidHelp hashtag on Twitter

You can tweet your question with the hastag and someone from the Google support team will get in touch with you through the official @Android account.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
You can tweet your question with the #AndroidHelp and someone from the Google support team will get in touch with you through the official @Android account.
You can tweet your question with the #AndroidHelp and someone from the Google support team will get in touch with you through the official @Android account. (Reuters )
         

If you are Android user struggling with your smartphone, Google has help at hand for you via Twitter. You can tweet your question with the #AndroidHelp and someone from the Google support team will get in touch with you through the official @Android account.

This ready help-at-hand should prove to be great if you need help with an issue you cannot fix or if a family member needs assistance and you are not around to help.

Google has said that its assistance staff can help you with general troubleshooting, identity and authentication, accessibility, security and other Android features.

While this sounds great, we’ll have to wait and watch how Google handles these help queries and how it deals with volumes and filters out spam. Currently, as it stands, it is a rather well-meaning, ambitious project that is perfect on paper.

Also Read: Android users shouldn’t download the latest Twitter update, here’s why

XDA Developers reported that right now Twitter users are tweeting with the #AndroidHelp hashtag to ask very specific phone model-related questions which the Google staff are unable to answer, unless it is about the Pixel smartphones.

However, much like Reddit, the #AndroidHelp hashtag is bringing people together who are trying to help each other out when they can while seeking support from the Google staff. The Google support team is not responding to queries yet, however, the enthusiasm of the users points to the fact that these questions are well worth asking nonetheless.

You might get a solution to your issues, even if they don’t come directly from the Google staff.

Also Read: Chrome for Android is testing ‘Suggest to close Tabs’, a feature you might not use anyway

tags
top news
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over kidnapping of Hindu woman
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over kidnapping of Hindu woman
Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause
Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech