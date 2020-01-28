Need direct support from Google? Use the AndroidHelp hashtag on Twitter

tech

If you are Android user struggling with your smartphone, Google has help at hand for you via Twitter. You can tweet your question with the #AndroidHelp and someone from the Google support team will get in touch with you through the official @Android account.

This ready help-at-hand should prove to be great if you need help with an issue you cannot fix or if a family member needs assistance and you are not around to help.

Google has said that its assistance staff can help you with general troubleshooting, identity and authentication, accessibility, security and other Android features.

While this sounds great, we’ll have to wait and watch how Google handles these help queries and how it deals with volumes and filters out spam. Currently, as it stands, it is a rather well-meaning, ambitious project that is perfect on paper.

XDA Developers reported that right now Twitter users are tweeting with the #AndroidHelp hashtag to ask very specific phone model-related questions which the Google staff are unable to answer, unless it is about the Pixel smartphones.

However, much like Reddit, the #AndroidHelp hashtag is bringing people together who are trying to help each other out when they can while seeking support from the Google staff. The Google support team is not responding to queries yet, however, the enthusiasm of the users points to the fact that these questions are well worth asking nonetheless.

You might get a solution to your issues, even if they don’t come directly from the Google staff.

