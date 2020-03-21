Need to keep yourself occupied while on COVID-19 self-quarantine? How to rent, buy movies on YouTube, Google Play

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 07:21 IST

Most people are staying indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and with malls and movie theatres being shut for now, streaming apps have now become the preferred modes of entertainment.

While there is Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video, there is also YouTube and Google Play that allows you to buy as well as rent movies. All these platforms might have content in common so you can pick and choose, however, there are certain movies that are on YouTube and Google Play that you won’t find on others.

For YouTube

To purchase or rent movies and television shows on YouTube, you must be 18 years and above. Also, you need to have a Google account and a valid payment method. Follow the steps to buy or rent movies on YouTube:

· Go to youtube.com and search for a movie or TV show

· Click on the button displaying the price for either rental or purchase

· If you have a coupon on you which you want to redeem, click enter promotional code to show the promotional code field

· Enter the code and tap on the arrow

· Click on the appropriate purchase button to continue

· Choose the payment mode or add a new payment method

· Click buy to complete the transaction

· Once your payment has been approved, you will get a purchase confirmation

You can get to see all the videos that you have purchased by visiting youtube.com/purchases while signed in to your account. The movies that you have rented will be available only for the duration of the rent period after you start watching it for the first time. You can watch the movies that you have purchased on YouTube as many times you want.

Google Play

· Open Google Play Movies & TV app on your smartphone

· Search for movies or TV shows

· Click on the item to check prices, buy, or rent

· Scroll down to find out the expiry of rental

· Enter the bank details

· To save videos to buy or watch later, click on watchlist (three horizontal lines with a plus sign)

There are different prices for HD (high definition) and SD (standard definition) movies on both YouTube and Google Play.