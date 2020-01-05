Neon ‘Artificial Human’ to smarter TVs, key things to follow at CES 2020

tech

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the biggest technology conferences in the world. Hosted in Las Vegas, technology firms around the world preview their latest innovations and services which set the trend for the rest of the year. The CES 2020 edition is going to be no different.

This year we’re expecting a bigger focus on Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, smarter and better TVs, robotics and lots more. Here are some of the key things to follow at the CES 2020, scheduled to start on January 7.

Neon

The likes of Google and Microsoft have been at the forefront of implementing Artificial Intelligence in their key products and services. Samsung is finally catching up with a new “Neon” project. Led by Samsung Star Lab’s Pranav Mistry, the company has been teasing a “NEON Artificial Human.”

Neon is said to be an advanced version of AI-human interaction. Ahead of the official demonstration at CES 2020, Mistry revealed the AI can “autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data.”

Flying to CES tomorrow, and the code is finally working :) Ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data. pic.twitter.com/EPAJJrLyjd — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) January 5, 2020

Apple’s return

Apple will make a comeback to the CES after a gap of 28 years. The company, however, will not launch a new product but will discuss privacy. Apple’s senior executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to participate in a consumer privacy panel on January 7. Apple’s return to the CES will come at a time when the technology firms around the world are facing criticism over how they handle users’ personal data.

5G

5G was one of the biggest attractions of the last year’s CES. Since then, we’ve seen a rapid adoption of 5G around the world, at least at infrastructure-level. The US and China are already leading the race while technology companies have introduced a wider-range of 5G-capable devices including smartphones. At the CES 2020, we’re likely to see what’s next for 5G.

Also, more and new players are expected to introduce 5G-compatible devices. According to reports, MediaTek will showcase 5G chipsets. Qualcomm is likely to shed more light on its new Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G compatible processors.

TVs

TVs have been a consistent category in the past CES editions. Over the years, we’ve seen firms introducing TVs with much higher resolution. Ahead of the CES 2020, Samsung has already unveiled an 8K QLED TV with ultra slim bezels. LG has also introduced Real 8K OLED and LCD TVs. This year, we’re also expecting an improvement in the microLED technology.

Ivanka Trump’s keynote

Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President Donald Trump, will participate in a discussion titled “The Path to the Future of Work.” The discussion will focus on “employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs.”

She will be joined by CES keynote speakers including Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim and Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff among others.