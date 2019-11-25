e-paper
Nest Mini, Google Home Mini successor, launched in India, priced at Rs 4,499

Google Nest Mini is now available via Flipkart for Rs 4,499. Here are the top features of Google’s new smart speaker.

tech Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nest Mini launched in India
Nest Mini launched in India(Google )
         

Google on Monday announced the launch of a new smart speaker. Called Nest Mini, the new smart speaker succeeds Google Home Mini. The device is available in chalk and Charcoal colour variants at Flipkart for Rs 4,499.

In terms of design, Google’s Nest Mini looks very similar to the original Mini. It features fabric material on the exterior, which Google says has been made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

Google says it has “completely re-engineered” Nest Mini with Google Assistant for a better experience. Nest Mini is said to deliver two-fold stronger bass than the original Google Home Mini. It also comes with audio tuning software to enhance the audio experience. Some of the smart audio features include ability to operate in noise environments as Assistant can automatically modulate the output sound recording depending upon the noise in the background. The proximity sensors help light up the LED as soon user’s hand nears the device and shows the lights to guide where to tap or adjust the volume levels.

“Users can connect multiple Google or Nest speakers to build a sound system for their whole home. By simply creating different groups in the Google Home app, users can enjoy music, podcasts and more throughout their home. Additionally, with stream transfer, users can fill their home with sound by moving their music, audiobooks and podcasts from one speaker to another by just using voice,” said Google in a release.

“Users even have the option of transferring music or podcasts from the phone to the speaker. For example, If you are hosting a dinner party, once you are done cooking in the kitchen, just say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker,” to keep the party going,” it added.

Nest Mini comes with a dedicated machine learning chip which enables the device to learn the most common commands and process them locally for faster response time. The feature so far had been available to users in the US and will soon come for Indian users as well.

