Netflix adds HD support for mobile and basic plans in India

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:37 IST

Netflix regularly tests new features and subscription plans for its users in India and globally. Netflix is now testing something new which will most likely make a lot of users happy especially those on the more affordable subscription plans.

Netflix’s mobile plan priced at Rs 199 and the basic plan priced at Rs 499 now support HD (720p) viewing. First spotted by Gadgets 360, this update has been done quietly on the first two Netflix subscription plans. Originally, the Netflix mobile and basic plan offered SD (480p) quality viewing. The other perks remain unchanged for both the plans.

But with this update, Netflix users on these two plans will now be able to watch content in HD quality. The other two Netflix plans that are standard (Rs 649) and premium (Rs 799) don’t have any new offers either. Netflix has confirmed in an emailed statement that this is only a test for now.

“We are always looking for ways in which to make the Netflix experience more immersive and enjoyable for our members. At the moment, this is a test, and might not be rolled out widely,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix is testing another strategy where it is offering the first month for just Rs 5 in India. This offer is applicable to any subscription plan the user chooses where for the first month the user will be charged Rs 5. This is only for new Netflix subscribers though. The streaming service has also started showing a daily ‘Top 10’ list for movies and TV shows.