Netflix adds screen lock feature on its Android app

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:49 IST

Netflix has added a new feature that will prevent accidental screen touches while watching a show or movie. This ‘screen lock’ feature is currently available only for Android users.

First spotted by 9to5Google, screen lock does what it says, it locks the screen while streaming on Netflix. This feature is visible on the bottom menu bar of the screen and users can just select it to activate the screen lock. Once this is done, all the screen controls like play/pause, forward and rewind will be locked. This will help prevent accidental touches which often happens.

Once the screen is locked, there will be just the unlock icon which can be selected to unlock all the controls. You can still exit Netflix by using your phone’s swipe gesture when the screen lock feature is activated. This feature should be rolling out to all Android users soon. But there’s no presence of it on iOS as yet. Netflix also tests features regularly so this could be one too. On Android, it also has the screen brightness feature.

Netflix recently introduced PIN lock for profiles as well. This lets users add a four digit PIN to each Netflix profile. The account holder or whoever knows the password can add a unique PIN lock to each Netflix profile. Netflix introduced this as part of its new parental controls where it made the platform more secure for kids. Parents now have more options to not only filter but hide certain titles completely from their kids profile.