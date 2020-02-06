e-paper
Netflix's new move will save your data more while streaming videos

Netflix’s new move will save your data more while streaming videos

Netflix engineers add that they plan to bring AV1 codec to all the platforms, which means desktop apps, web version and the iOS app as well.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netflix page on MacBook
Netflix page on MacBook(Pixabay)
         

Millions of smartphone users stream videos on Netflix everyday, consuming large amounts of data. While some are on the SD and HD tier, many are also on the Ultra HD premium tier, which is also responsible for guzzling the most data. But this is about to change now as Netflix is changing the streaming codec that results in less usage of data while giving nearly the same quality of video. As announced by the Netflix engineers on the Medium blog post, the firm is moving to AV1 for the Android app. The new codec is said to deliver 20% improved compression over the VP9 codec that is being currently used.

Netflix engineers add that they plan to bring AV1 codec to all the platforms, which means desktop apps, web version and the iOS app as well. “While our goal is to roll out AV1 on all of our platforms, we see a good fit for AV1’s compression efficiency in the mobile space where cellular networks can be unreliable, and our members have limited data plans,” states the post. “In the spirit of making AV1 widely available, we are sponsoring an open-source effort to optimize 10-bit performance further and make these gains available to all,” it adds.

Also read: No more free Netflix for Xstream fiber users as Airtel quietly ends the offer

While end users will hardly notice any difference, Netflix states that select titles are now already available to stream in AV1. The post adds that AV1 codec makes use of the open source dav1d decoder built by the VideoLAN, VLC, and FFmpeg communities and sponsored by the Alliance for Open Media, which has Netflix as one of its founding members.

Also read: Disney+ gets a confirmed launch date for India

In addition, the streaming platform says it is working with select OEMs and chipmakers to extend AV1’s usage into hardware.

For the unversed, Netflix currently has four plans in India. The ‘Mobile’ plan is priced at Rs 199 per month, while the Basic, Standard and Premium tiers are priced at Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799 respectively.

PM Modi ends govt's silence on new NPR questions, says 'small changes'
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his 'Biryani for Shaheen Bagh' remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says 'can look into it'
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi's 'style' in his counter-attack outside Parliament
'Why do you put tongue out': Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India's mega motor show
'Suicidal bomb': BJP's Giriraj Singh on baby's death at Shaheen Bagh protest
