Netflix creates $100 million fund to help workers on films that have shut down

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:37 IST

Netflix Inc has created a $100 million (86.3 million pounds) fund to assist those workers who were working on films and TV productions that have temporarily shut down due to the global coronavirus outbreak. This reportedly includes hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members worldwide such as electricians, carpenters, drivers and other hourly workers.

As reported by Reuters, Netflix says that a majority of the fund will be handed to the hardest-hit people on its own productions. Besides the assistance, they will also get two weeks pay that the company has promised for workers on productions that were suspended last week.

Also, out of the $100 million, some $15 million is supposed to go to third parties and non-profit organizations that provided emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a large production base.

“This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a blog post.

This move by Netflix comes shortly after it announced that it will be lowering the video resolution in the European region so that it can handle the internet pressure due to more people staying at homes and streaming videos. YouTube has also followed Netflix by taking similar steps.

Written with inputs from Reuters.