Netflix India is offering the first month at just Rs 5

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:21 IST

Netflix is testing a new offer where users in India can get the first month at just Rs 5. Yes, you read that right. Netflix users who are subscribing to the streaming service can get the first month for Rs 5.

This offer is however not available for all users. Only those who subscribe to Netflix for the first time will be applicable for this Rs 5 offer. Even among the new users only select lucky ones will get this offer. Netflix regularly tests new features and subscription plans on its platform and this one is another test.

“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Hindustan Times.

The new Rs 5 Netflix offer is applicable irrespective of the subscription plan. Users can opt for any of the Netflix plans - Rs 199 mobile plan, Rs 499 plan, Rs 649 standard plan and Rs 799 premium plan. Any of these plans can be chosen and the first month will be available at Rs 5. Also, the features will be available according to the subscription plan chosen by the user.

Netflix’s new offer doesn’t come as a surprise as the company revoked its one month free trial offer last December in India and other markets. The company had also launched its mobile only plan to lure more users on its platform.