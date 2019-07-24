Netflix launches cheaper mobile subscription plan in India, priced at Rs 199

tech

Netflix on Wednesday officially launched cheaper subscription plan in India. The streaming service introduced a mobile-only subscription monthly plan, priced at Rs 199. India is the first and only country to get a mobile-exclusive plan.

Announced at ‘Netflix House’ event in New Delhi, the company said its Indian users stream Netflix more on their mobile phone than any other device. It also revealed that Netflix users in India are among the highest downloaders of content globally. Going forward, Netflix is going to make more investments in India for smartphone users.

To sign up for Netflix’s mobile plan, users need to download the app or visit the official website. Select the mobile plan for Rs 199/month. Users need to add account details and can try the first month for free (new members).

The company had begun testing mobile-only plan earlier this year in India. Netflix was offering a Rs 250 plan during the test phase but it has decided to offer a much cheaper subscription plan at Rs 199. The mobile-only plan has the same features as other Netflix subscription plans. Users who sign up will be eligible for one month trial after which they can continue or cancel. This mobile plan supports smartphones and tablets as well. It will also support SD content. Payment options available at present include debit and credit cards.

Globally, Netflix has 151 million users. Netflix is also available on over 1,700 device models. Speaking on content, Netflix said it will continue to invest on interactive titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

