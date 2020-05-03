Netflix makes it easier for Android users to manage ‘Continue Watching’ row

tech

On many occasions, you abandon a series on Netflix after watching the first episode or probably a few minutes. The title, however, continues to appear in the “Continue Watching” row forever. As you already know, the row is where you see titles you’d last watched and begin right where you left. While it works for the series or movies you liked, but what about the ones you never intend to watch again. Netflix is finally fixing this.

According to Gizmodo, Netflix is now making it easier for Android users to remove such abandoned titles from the “Continue Watching”row. With the latest update, you will see a three-dot menu next in the icon and then you can choose “remove from row” option to make the section cleaner and more useful.

You can also remove these titles from other devices through viewing activity section (available on the browser).

The website notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually and not all users may have this feature right now. Those who haven’t received the update will see an “i” (information) icon in the row for different titles.

The latest update comes weeks after Netflix launched a new layer of security and privacy for its users – pin lock for profiles. As the name implies, users can now set up a 4-digit PIN to lock a profile. The company has also launched new features that help parents filter out content they deem inappropriate for children.