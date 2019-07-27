Netflix mobile plan, PUBG Mobile Lite launch, Asus ROG 2 gaming phone, and more: Tech Wrap

tech

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:22 IST

This week has been a mixed bag for technology. The usual product launches took places but more focus was given to apps and services. Netflix launched a cheaper mobile plan in India, while WhatsApp’s global head gave a timeline for WhatsApp Pay India launch.

PUBG Mobile Lite also made its way to India. Another gaming related event that took place was the launch of Asus ROG Phone II. Samsung also announced the new launch date for its foldable phone.

Here’s a breakdown of all things that made headlines in tech this week.

Netflix mobile plan

After testing for a few months, Netflix finally launched its cheaper mobile plan in India. Priced at Rs 199, the monthly Netflix plan is applicable only for mobile phones and tablets. With this plan, Netflix users will get SD content and one screen at a time. India is the first country where Netflix has officially rolled out a mobile plan.

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay has been available in India in beta since February 2018. WhatsApp global head said that the payments service will be available in India later this year. WhatsApp Pay is a UPI-based payments service which lets users transact directly from the app. WhatsApp said it has already 1 million users testing its payments service in India.

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile is now available in India. Sized 491MB, PUBG Mobile Lite supports low-end phones with less than 2GB of RAM. PUBG Mobile Lite offers a smaller map with matches spanning 10 minutes. It comes with optimised features for better gameplay on low connectivity areas.

Asus ROG II launch

Asus launched its second gaming smartphone which retains a similar design but is power packed like the ROG Phone. It comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM with 512GB of built-in storage. The phone also houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Asus ROG II is currently available only in China.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch date

After recalling defected review units of Galaxy Fold and cancelling the scheduled launch, Samsung has made some new announcements. Samsung Galaxy Fold will now officially launch in September. The company also said it has made some improvements on the foldable phone with slight design changes. Samsung Galaxy Fold was earlier scheduled to launch in April.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 17:21 IST