Netflix now lets users share what they’re watching to Instagram Stories

You can now share what you’re binge-watching on Netflix with your Instagram friends.

Netflix has a new feature which lets you share movies and TV shows on Instagram Stories. Presently available for iOS users only, Netflix titles can now be shared directly Instagram Stories.

Before this update, Netflix allowed users to share titles on Instagram Direct. Users can find this option via the share button on the Netflix app. Netflix offers more app integrations like WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter and Line.

Netflix users can share either movies or TV shows directly on Instagram Stories. The chosen movie or TV Show will have a full spread on Instagram Stories. Users can choose to share the story as it is or edit it, TechCrunch reported.

Like other Instagram Stories, users can add text, stickers or emoji on the photo. In addition to this, the Netflix titles shared will also have a clickable link. Users who have the Netflix app installed on their phone will see an option to “Watch on Netflix”. Tapping on this link will direct the user to the Netflix app, and they can start watching the title right away.

This feature is currently available for iOS users only, but Netflix is already working on bringing it to Android. There isn’t a launch date for the Android roll out as yet.

Instagram opened its third-party app integration for Stories last May. It allows users to share information from other apps on their Instagram Stories. It supports apps like Spotify and GoPro to share songs and photos. Instagram Stories which is increasingly becoming more popular than the platform itself has over 400 million active users.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:27 IST