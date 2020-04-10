Netflix now lets you set a PIN to your profile: Here’s how to do it

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 07:16 IST

Netflix, recently expanded its parental controls giving more controls to parents over what content their kids can see. Using the new set of controls parents can not only hide the movie and TV series titles that they don’t want their kids to see but they can also turn off the auto-play option for episodes in their kids profiles.

In addition to these features, the video streaming giant also introduced a feature that allows parents to add a PIN to their kids’ profiles so that they can’t access it. This feature, of course, isn’t limited to kids’ profiles. Netflix users can set a PIN to their profiles so that their roommates or friends can’t access it.

The catch, however, is that the PIN can be set using a web browser only. This means that you can’t use the Netflix app on your Android smartphone or iPhone to make the necessary changes. Once set, you can use this PIN from anywhere.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you set a PIN to your Netflix profile:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account using a browser.

Step 2: Select the profile you want to protect.

Step 3: Tap on the upper right corner and click on “Account”.

Step 3: Scroll down to “Profile and Parental Controls” section and select the user profile.

Step 4: Click on the “Change” option that appears next to “Profile Lock” option.

Step 5: Check the ‘Lock this profile by creating a 4-digit pin’ box and set a PIN.

Step 6: Click Save.