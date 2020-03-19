Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends while maintaining social distancing

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:41 IST

Social distancing is being advocated by medical experts and governments as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world. This also means people have to temporarily give up their movie or Netflix binge nights with their friends. But this doesn’t mean you cannot host a virtual Netflix-binge party with your friends, thanks to this smart Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Party.”

The Google Chrome extension essentially allows your friends to virtually stream Netflix on their devices simultaneously. This workaround can come in handy for users who don’t have the expensive Netflix plans that allow more screens with your account. The Netflix Party extension also comes with a chat room so that you can share your reactions with your friends in real-time. Note that you need to have a Netflix account to get started with the workaround.

“Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!,” say the developers of Netflix Party.

Here’s how you can get started with the Netflix Party Chrome extension:

Step 1: You need to install Netflix Party by downloading the plugin through this site.

Step 2: Add to Chrome to install the plug in your desktop browser.

Step 3: Open Netflix.com on your desktop and sign in.

Step 4: To create a “Netflix Party”, click on the red “NP” icon which appears next to the address bar.

Step 5: Click on “Start Party” to begin. Share the URL to invite your friends.