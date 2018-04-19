Netflix rolls out Instagram Stories-like video previews for its mobile app

Netflix on Thursday said it has started rolling out preview videos for its mobile app. This feature which was first announced back in March is now available for iOS users with the Android rollout coming soon.

Netflix’s video previews will be 30-second long and will be shown in a vertical format. Video previews were first launched in late 2016 for the Netflix TV app.

Video previews on Netflix have Snapchat and Instagram-like Stories format starting from the design to its functioning. The video icons are circular in shape and you can tap on the screen to watch the next previews. These videos will be shown in slideshow manner and you can simply swipe to see the list of previews available.

Video previews also come with actions like playing the TV show or movie and tapping on the ‘+’ icon to add it in your watch list. This feature will be available on the home page of the app.

“Mobile previews load very quickly, are personalized to your specific tastes, and are easy to use. We hope you like using this new feature and that mobile previews help you find your next favorite show!” Netflix said in a blog post.

The launch of Netflix video previews was first reported in March by Variety. Netflix through this feature hopes to tap on its mobile viewing audience. The report states that mobile viewing for Netflix has become an important factor for the service’s userbase.

At the initial stage Netflix will release around 75 video previews for movies and TV shows. At present, there are video previews for new TV shows like Lost in Space, Queer Eye, and Money Heist.