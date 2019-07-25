Netflix’s cheaper Rs 199 mobile plan: What you get and what you don’t

tech

Netflix launched its cheapest ever subscription plan in India. Netflix’s Rs 199 mobile plan is exclusive for smartphones and tablets. India is also the first and only country where Netflix has officially rolled out its mobile plan.

Netflix’s cheaper subscription plan sounds exciting but it does have its caveats. The mobile plan has also drawn up some confusion since it’s different from any subscription plan offered till now. Like other Netflix plans, this mobile plan is also available with one month free trial. Users will also get all the Netflix features like smart downloads and story previews.

If you’re someone who’s planning to get this subscription plan here’s what you need to know.

What is Netflix’s mobile plan?

As the name suggests, this Netflix plan allows users to watch TV shows and movies only on their smartphones and tablets. Unlike other Netflix plans, this one does not support laptops or TVs.

How many screens does it support?

This mobile plan supports smartphones and tablets but it allows only one screen at a time. This means that users can watch on one device at a time with Netflix’s mobile plan. This Netflix plan also doesn’t allow casting or mirroring to TVs.

What video quality does it support?

Netflix’s Rs 199 mobile plan offers content only in SD (480p) format. Users can opt for subscription plans above Rs 649 for HD and Ultra HD content.

What payment modes does it support?

Netflix’s mobile plan can be purchased through debit and credit cards. Also, users can upgrade to any other Netflix plan from this mobile plan.

In addition to introducing a new mobile plan, Netflix also revamped its existing plans. Netflix basic plan is now available at Rs 499 under which users get all devices support and one screen at a time. The Standard plan for Netflix is priced at Rs 649 and comes with HD support and two screens at a time. The most expensive Netflix plan in India is the premium plan priced at Rs 799. With this users have access to Ultra HD content and support of up to 4 screens at a time.

