Netflix starts testing Rs 65 mobile-only weekly plan in India

Netflix started testing its cheaper mobile-only subscription plans in India last month. The company has now begun trials of a new mobile-only weekly plan priced at Rs 65 for users in India. Netflix confirmed that it’s new weekly plan in India is only a test and not a price cut.

Users can sign up for the Rs 65 weekly plan along with the 1 month free trial, but note it’s visible to all users. This weekly plan, however, comes with limited access as compared to the higher priced plans. Under this plan, users can watch Netflix on their mobile phone and tablet but only on one screen at a time.

Users will get access to the entire catalogue of films and TV shows on Netflix and can cancel anytime. This weekly plan however does not offer HD or Ultra HD content. This is the cheapest mobile-only plan offered by Netflix in India.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” the company said in a statement.

Netflix has three more weekly plans priced at Rs 125, Rs 165 and Rs 200. The basic Rs 125 plan is similar to the mobile-only plan except with one extra offering of letting users watch Netflix on laptop and TV as well. The standard plan priced at Rs 165 offers HD content and support of two screens at a time. The costliest weekly plan of Rs 200 (Premium) offers Ultra HD content and support for four screens at a time.

Netflix first started testing its mobile-only cheaper subscription plans in Malaysia last November. The company then introduced a mobile-only monthly plan priced at RS 250 in India. In comparison, Netflix’s monthly plans start at Rs 500 in India.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 11:45 IST