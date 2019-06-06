Netflix testing Instagram-like ‘Extras’ feed for mobile app

Netflix could soon roll out a new tab on its mobile app. Called ‘Extras’, this space will show a gallery of Netflix Originals – TV shows and movies.

The ‘Extras’ tab will replace the ‘Coming Soon’ section located at the centre of the bottom bar. Under this, users will find Netflix Originals placed in a vertical feed. Like Instagram’s feed, Netflix users will be able to scroll down and check out each TV show or movie. Netflix confirmed this feature to The Verge saying that it’s a “feed of video extras in our mobile app.”

Netflix Originals shown in the Extras section will offer a preview of the TV show or movie. The previews include trailers and a brief description of the plot. Users can also share these Netflix Original titles directly from here to third-party apps like Instagram Stories, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. There are more options for users to start watching the Netflix title or set reminders.

Netflix Extras for Stranger Things. ( The Verge )

Extras on Netflix is currently in testing stage and not visible to users widely. Netflix may or may not roll out this feature officially for all users. This new feature does show the company’s experiment with social media UI. Previously, Netflix rolled out ‘Previews’ for trailers. Similar to Instagram Stories, users can tap to move to the next trailer. Netflix Previews also offers tools for users to add the title to their list or share it on other platforms.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:55 IST