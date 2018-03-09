Netflix to add Snapchat Stories-like vertical video previews

Netflix will soon start showing preview videos for movies and TV shows on its mobile app for Android and iOS. Video previews are currently available for the TV app which Netflix announced in late 2016. Netflix will roll out video previews for its mobile app this April, Variety reported.

Netflix’s latest feature takes inspiration from the popular Stories format on Snapchat and Instagram. These 30-second video previews will appear on the home page of the Netflix app under “Previews”. The icons for the video previews will be shaped circular similar to how Stories are shown on Snapchat and Instagram.

Tapping on these videos will open up a bigger screen with the preview. Within the preview video, there will be more options for users to choose from. These buttons are placed at the bottom of the screen and feature the play action, the ‘+’ icon to add it in ‘My List’, and the info button.

On the top bar of the screen you’ll see names for the next video previews. Tapping on the screen will take you to the next show or movie. The video previews will be in vertical format so you won’t need to rotate your phone. Once you hit the play button, the selected movie or TV show will open up in landscape mode for you to start watching.

Netflix hopes to tap on its mobile viewing audience with the latest feature. According to a report by ComScore, users in the US spent around 7.5 billion minutes watching Netflix on mobile devices. Netflix says that mobile viewing has grown to become an important factor for the service’s userbase, the report stated.

At the time of its launch, Netflix will release around 75 video previews for movies and TV shows.