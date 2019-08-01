Netflix wants to access your activity data to improve its streaming quality

tech

Content streaming platform Netflix is testing ways to improve the video playback quality while users are on the go and is asking some users for their physical activity data.

The test was spotted when users began noticing a pop-up on the Netflix app on Android devices titled ‘physical activity permission’ that asked users to ‘allow’ or ‘deny’ physical activity access for this app.

Security researcher @BetoOnSecurity shared on Twitter a screenshot of the requirement after which the test feature was spotted on Pixel 3 XL smartphone, web portal The Next Web reported on Wednesday.

The permission was reportedly turned on by default without any prior prompt.

Hey @netflix why does your Android app want physical activity data? pic.twitter.com/Lv0QUL0w9g — Beto on Shrooms on Security, Shitter of Posts (@BetoOnSecurity) July 27, 2019

“We are continually testing ways to give our members a better experience. This was part of a test to see how we can improve video playback quality when a member is on the go. Only some accounts are in the test and we don’t currently have plans to roll it out,” the report quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.

Speculations suggest that the company could be taking advantage of new activity recognition permission on Android Q that lets the developer understand whether users are in motion while using their apps.

Founded in 1997, Netflix currently has nearly 150 million paying users around the globe.

