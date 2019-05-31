Netflix whitelists OnePlus 7 series, Huawei P30 phones for HDR video support

Netflix has quietly updated the list of smartphones which are compatible with HDR and HD videos on its platform. As expected, the HDR list includes the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones. The list of phones with HD support is even longer and covers some of the recent mid-range phones and old generation phones.

Netflix’s list of HD compatible phones includes Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30, A40 and A50. It also features Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. HDR is coming to Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and Honor Play.

To watch HD and above content, check your Netflix subscription plan. According to Netflix, users need internet connection speed of 25 megabits per second or higher and streaming quality set to high to stream in HD.

Netflix’s HDR support is now becoming a new feature in modern phones. Just earlier this month, OnePlus extensively marketed its partnership with Netflix and HDR10+ support on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Not just OnePlus, Xiaomi fans have long demanded HDR support on phones such as Poco F1.

The high definition support on a phone comes via Widevine license, a standard used by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to identify compatible phones.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:51 IST