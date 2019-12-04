e-paper
New Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai started at Google, made name with Android

Pichai was first interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:44 IST
Here are some key facts about Sundar Pichai
Here are some key facts about Sundar Pichai(REUTERS)
         

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

* Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

* An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

* Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

* First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

* Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

* Pichai took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

* A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

* Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses

* Appointed CEO of Google in Nov. 2015

* Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

* Loves to play chess

P Chidambaram to walk out of Tihar jail, gets bail from Supreme Court
Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill
'Phew. At last': Karti tweets after top court grants P Chidambaram bail
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
'No better person': Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
'Did our best': MSK Prasad does not 'regret' end of term before T20I WC
'Not a billionaire':Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
