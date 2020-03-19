New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch get W-Fi 6 support before MacBooks: Here’s what it indicates

tech

Apple has just introduced its 2020 versions of iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets alongside the new version of the MacBook Air. Although the new tablets come with several upgrades, users might have missed the mention of ‘Wi-Fi 6’ in the specification list. Why is it worth talking about? That’s because it is the third Apple device in the entire list of devices to support W-Fi 6 tech and first ever in the iPad lineup itself. We last saw the support of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in the iPhone 11 series. Even the new MacBook Air announced by the firm doesn’t support it.

With the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 support in the new iPad Pro models, Apple’s push to portray iPad Pro lineup as a laptop replacement is evidently clear. And now that we have seen this connectivity reaching both iPhones and iPads, it won’t be surprising to see it coming in next-gen MacBook Pro laptops.

What is Wi-Fi 6?

As a refresher, Wi-Fi 6 was introduced last year and is aimed to make web-based application multi-tasking easier along with a speed boost and better experience when multiple devices are connected to a single network. You already have OEMs developing Wi-Fi 6 routers and selling it in different parts of the world. And with the growing number of devices in office spaces and homes, Wi-Fi 6 seems nothing but inevitable.

You do get Wi-Fi 6 supporting routers in India by brands like Netgear, Asus and more but those are still priced on the higher side of the spectrum.

Wi-Fi 6 can be found on which iPad Pro models?

All of them, provided you are buying the ones that have just been announced. As mentioned in the specification list, both the Wi-Fi only and the Wi-Fi + Cellular models of iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9 feature “802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO”

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch price in India

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes and will have a starting configuration of 128GB followed by 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations. Customers can buy the 11-inch model at Rs 71,900 for the base Wi-Fi only model and Rs 85,900 for the base Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs 89,900 for the base Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 1,03,900 for the cellular version.

The date of availability in India has not been revealed yet.

Apple has also launched Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro models. These cost Rs 27,900 and Rs 31,900 for the 11-inch and 12-inch variants.