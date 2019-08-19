New Apple Watch ceramic, titanium models leaked, set to launch alongside iPhone 11

tech

Apple iPhone 11 launch is just a few days away and leaks and rumours are in full swing. While the smartphones are certainly going to hog the limelight, Apple may also introduce some other products. Ahead of Apple’s rumoured September 10 event, new details about the new Apple Watch models have emerged online.

Brazilian website iHelp.br said it has discovered references to new Apple Watch in the latest watchOS 6 beta. The website says Apple’s next smartwatch will come with premium titanium and ceramic casings. The revamped Apple Watch will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes same as Apple’s Watch Series 4.

It is worth noting that Apple used to offer ceramic casings for Series 2 and Series 3 watches but it skipped the material with Watch Series 4. The ceramic models came with premium price tags and just two black and white colour options. As far as titanium goes, this will be the first time Apple will be using the material for Apple Watch. The look and feel of titanium version of Apple Watch is said to be similar to the company’s Apple Card.

The new design could come with Apple’s Watch Series 5 but some reports also suggest the new models could be part of the company’s existing Watch Series 4 lineup.

Apple introduced Watch Series 4 in September last year. The smartwatch comes with improved design as it delivers larger screen without increasing thickness. The digital crown now supports haptic feedback on apps like podcasts and calendar while speaker is now up to 50% louder than the older generation. Some of the key highlight of Apple Watch Series 4 includes ECG support, dual-core S4 processor, and GPS. Apple Watch Series 4 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 40,900.

