e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / New campaign that distributes malicious Trojan called Milum uncovered

New campaign that distributes malicious Trojan called Milum uncovered

Security researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky have uncovered a targeted campaign to distribute Milum that gains remote control of devices in various organisations

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Moscow
Security researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky have uncovered a targeted campaign to distribute Milum -- a malicious Trojan that gains remote control of devices in various organisations, including those representing the industrial sector.
Security researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky have uncovered a targeted campaign to distribute Milum -- a malicious Trojan that gains remote control of devices in various organisations, including those representing the industrial sector.(Pixabay)
         

Security researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky have uncovered a targeted campaign to distribute Milum - a malicious Trojan that gains remote control of devices in various organisations, including those representing the industrial sector.

This operation is still active and has been dubbed as ‘WildPressure’, Kasperskys Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) said on Monday.

“So far, we haven’t seen any clues that would support the idea that the attackers behind WildPressure have intentions beyond gathering information from the targeted networks,” Senior Security Researcher Denis Legezo said in a statement.

“However, this campaign is still actively developing; we have already discovered new malicious samples apart from the three originally discovered. At this point, we don’t know what will happen as WildPressure develops, but we will be continuing to monitor its progression,” Legezo added.

The researchers first witnessed the spread of the MilumTrojan in August 2019.

The analysis of the malware code showed that the first three samples were created in March 2019.

Based on available telemetry, Kaspersky researchers believe most of the targets of this campaign are located in the Middle East, and the campaign itself is still ongoing.

So far, the team has been able to identify several, almost identical samples of the MilumTrojan that share no code similarities with any known malicious campaigns.

All possess solid capabilities for remote device management, meaning once a system is affected, an attacker can take control from anywhere.

In particular, the Trojan can download and execute commands from its operator, collect various information from the attacked machine and send it over to the command and control server and upgrade itself to a newer version, the researchers said.

top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19: 200 quarantined, contact tracing on after Delhi mosque gathering
Covid-19: 200 quarantined, contact tracing on after Delhi mosque gathering
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech